Conservators Center mourns death of Daisy the maned lioness

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Conservators Center is mourning the death of a beloved lioness.

The zoo announced Thursday that Daisy, who was described an an “extraordinarily elderly lion,” died after 15 years with the center.

Daisy first came to the Conservators Center in 2004.

“Daisy served as a fantastic ambassador for her species, recently delighting guests with her uncommon mane and distinctive gravely vocalizations,” the Conservators Center said in a Facebook post. “At over 20 years old, she presented us with a perfect opportunity to educate about geriatric animal care.”

The zoo says the animal care team had been monitoring her for age-related health issues and discomfort lead up to the decision to “allow her to pass painlessly.”

“She was independent, surprising, and goofy, and we will miss her dearly,” the post said.