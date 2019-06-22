× Charlotte woman raped, robbed at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint, raped and robbed in the University City area of Charlotte Saturday morning, authorities said, according to WSOC.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the incident happened in the early morning hours.

Initial details are limited, but the department said it is searching for a teenager who kidnapped a 21-year-old woman from one location, then raped and robbed her before driving her to a different location and dropping her off.

The investigation is ongoing.