× A 10-year-old and his father rescued after storms send them out to sea

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy and his father were rescued Saturday after their paddle boards were blown out to sea by storms, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Other paddle boarders tried to help but were unsuccessful.

A boat noticed what was happening and helped the father and son until the rescue swimmers were able to reach them.

The rescue happened at 67th Avenue North.

No injuries were reported.