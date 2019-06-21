Enter to win tickets to the 49th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion at Denton FarmPark!

Enter today for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the 49th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion at Denton FarmPark from July 2 – July 6, 2019!

This contest will be open for entries until 11:59pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Four lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced on Thursday, June 27, 2019. To enter for your chance to win, fill out the registration form below. Good luck!

If you would like more information about the 49th Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion, or to get tickets of your own, please visit Denton FarmPark’s website at: www.DentonFarmPark.com