Thomasville invites citizens to paint special benches

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville is known for frequent trains passing through and the Big Chair.

Now they’re working on a new attraction: 10 new benches painted by people in the community.

“I’m excited to see, once they all get downtown, how they pan out, but I think they’re going to look fantastic,” said Cory Tobin, who serves as the Thomasville Parks and Recreation program director.

Organizations are turning wood into murals and Parks and Recreation is doing the rest.

Once the benches are painted and put together, they, "will be ready to place downtown,” Tobin said.

Jeslyn Horne, 10, and other kids are helping out.

Summer camp kids collaborated with seniors at the Piedmont Crossing Retirement Center.

“They were gorgeous, and working with the children they had the best time,” said Sherry Scott, director of resident services.

It’s art and so much more.

“They're going to be functioning benches to add to Piedmont Crossing's campus, to add to city hall, to add to our park,” Tobin said.

And to add more business to downtown.

The goal is, “to help ... bring folks downtown, see what we’ve got going on but also see all the other good stuff that’s going on,” Tobin said.

The benches will be put out along Main Street Friday, June 28, and will be on display all July for National Parks and Recreation month.