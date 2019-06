REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Students and faculty of Reidsville High School are deeply saddened with the passing of one of their own, Coach Curtis Pass.

Pass was the head basketball coach for the Reidsville Rams.

A gathering will be held at the Reidsville High School Media Center today from two p.m .to four p.m. where coaches and counselors will be available to students for support, according to Rockingham County Schools.