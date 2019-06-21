× President of Bennett College Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins stepping down

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The president of Bennett College is stepping down, the board of trustees announced.

Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins is leaving her position as president Friday.

“Bennett College would like to thank Dr. Dawkins for her commitment to the College, successful leadership and role in the Stand With Bennett campaign, which has raised over $9.5 million,” the college said in a news release.

Bennett College will be led by a transition team headed by Dr. Gwendolyn O’Neal.

The college will immediately start a search for a new president.