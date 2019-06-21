Police reviewing security video that catches seconds after Winston-Salem drive-by

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- As Winston-Salem police continue to search for the gunman connected to a Thursday evening drive-by, they are reviewing security video captured by a nearby grocery store.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. at 317 E. 14th St.

Police said two men were sitting on the front porch when a vehicle approached the house and the shooter fired several shots.

Both men were hit in the legs.

The men were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition.

Friday morning, the owner of Patterson’s Grocery, at the corner of 14th Street and Patterson Avenue, re-watched his security video.

He noticed a black video speeding out of 14th Street and down Patterson Avenue seconds after the shooting.

FOX8 was there when the owner, Ali Amer, made the discovery. However, police have asked us not to release the full video pending further investigation.

Amer said he was outside when the shooting happened and did see a dark colored vehicle speed out of 14th Street and down Patterson Avenue. However, he could not specify what type of vehicle it was, how many people were inside

or if there were any other vehicles that followed.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.