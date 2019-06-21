Police release new photos of infant found abandoned in Georgia woods

Posted 7:43 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:52AM, June 21, 2019

Baby India

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released new photos of Baby India, the newborn girl found abandoned in a plastic bag in woods earlier this month.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released the photos. Authorities are searching for the baby’s mother.

The baby was found on June 6 in good condition.

The baby is in the care of the Department of Family and Children Services.

Anyone with information about Baby India or her mother is asked to contact Detective T. Conner at (770) 781-2222, Ext. 5920.

