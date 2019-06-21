Man accused of trafficking heroin, street value estimated to be $150,000, in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday for trafficking $150,000 worth of heroin, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Albino Nieto Ontiveros, 31, of Graham, allegedly had a one kilo package of heroin on him when he was arrested. A kilo is 1,000 grams and roughly the size of half a pizza box.

“Typical practice would be for the buyer of the heroin to break the block into smaller units, increase the volume by adding a cutting agent, and then package it for resale. Often the cutting agent is fentanyl, a very dangerous substance, because it is even stronger than heroin. This practice can easily lead to unintentional overdoses,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Ontiveros was charged with one count of trafficking heroin for possessing more than 28 grams of heroin, one count of trafficking heroin for transporting more than 28 grams of heroin and one count of maintaining a vehicle for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance.

Ontiveros is in the Orange County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance was at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Allen Cole is the lead investigator on this case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call him at (919) 245-2928.