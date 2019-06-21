Moji Coffee and More opening this weekend in Winston-Salem, aims to help people with disabilities be successful in any career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Moji Coffee and More is opening this weekend in Winston-Salem.

The shop runners, who spent the last two years working to establish the shop on Trade Street in Winston-Salem, are making sure the community and its employees are happy.

It all starts with the name of the shop. Moji is defined as the jolt of joy you get when you make somebody happy.

A $25,000 community foundation grant has allowed mojistas to be paired with some of the most qualified supervisors, people specifically trained to coach those with special needs.

Moji Coffee and More will also be selling artwork people in the disabled community have created. If goes as planned, the people behind the shop hope to expand the brand in other communities in the future.