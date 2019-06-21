Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department on Friday for the shooting death of a Greensboro woman, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Leon Mandell Brimley, 18, of Greensboro, is accused of killing Mamie Yvonne Martin, 30, who died earlier this week from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on June 11 at the Cavalier Inn, located at 312 W. JJ Drive.

Brimley has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Brimley is currently in the Guilford County jail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.