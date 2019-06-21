Lexington man receives $10,000 bond after police say he stole electricity from apartment

Posted 9:29 am, June 21, 2019

David Griffin

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man was charged with larceny after police say he stole electricity from another apartment, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sherrif’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to 115-80 Edgewood Dr. in Lexington in reference to a possible “larceny of power.”

During the investigation, deputies spoke with the property manager who reported that unknown people were stealing power from one of his unoccupied apartments.

As a result of the investigation, deputies charged David Daniel Griffin, 37, with breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

Griffin was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. A court date is set for Aug. 12.

