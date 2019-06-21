Kids learn to make video games at High Point University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Kids are learning to create video games they’ll get to play all summer.

Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point are working hard now to play later.

First they learned to put their own touch on games at High Point University.

“It’s super fun. A lot of kids get to play video games and they don’t really know the process behind making it, and they don’t really get to participate in making it,” said Dr. Kelly Tran, assistant professor of game and interactive media design.

But these kids do.

“It’s not that hard," fifth-grader Ashley Ibanez said.

Tran is monitoring their confidence when it comes to making the games. She’s also evaluating their attitude and creativity.

“They are making ghosts, they’re making spiders, they’re making aliens, there’s a unicorn in there too, I think it’s going to shoot something out of its horn,” Tran said.

It was a day of fun and lots of learning.

There are five sessions in the camp. By the end, the kids will create everything from enemies to the sound effects.