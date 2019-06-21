× Hotels.com is looking for someone they can pay $10,000 to hang out by some of America’s greatest pools this summer

If you’re still looking for a way to stay cool this summer, look no further.

Hotels.com is hiring their first ever poolhop.

It’s a simple job. All you’ll have to do is travel to six different U.S. hotels in a two-week time frame in August, take pictures of pools along the way and share your pool wisdom on social media.

They’re going to pay $10,000 for the two-week trip plus pay for your hotel and airfare to the six pools and give you a year of Gold Rewards member status on hotels.com.

“In case we weren’t clear enough: Lounge by the pool. Document the experience. Get paid,” the job listing says.