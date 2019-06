× Homicide investigation underway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, Winston-Salem police confirmed to FOX8.

The investigation is in the 1600 block of Thompson Drive.

Police said one person died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any suspect information.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

36.032591 -80.274113