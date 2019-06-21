Guilford County Schools worries about their future with new budget concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- What's going to happen with the future of Guilford County Schools?

At the Guilford County Commissioners meeting Thursday night, the district did not get the full $10 million they asked for to make some much needed repairs to schools.

They now only have $4 million to work with.

"Frankly, we don't have enough to fully fund what we need," said Pat Tillman, a member of the Guilford County Board of Education.

GCS leaders are now in a struggle and cash strapped.

"Our county dollars, our revenues and our property values are not giving us the kind of revenue we need," Tillman said.

Without that additional $6 million, parents and teachers of Guilford County students are worried.

There was plenty of passion at Thursday night's commissioners meeting.

"In layman's terms, capital renewal means what it's going to cost to keep the air conditioning on next year," one parent said.

"I believe students deserve better. I believe we can do better," another parent added.

So what does that mean for the future of Guilford County students?

"We've got to find a way to make the pie larger, so we can help get the funds that we need," Tillman said.

One idea shared was a bond referendum in 2020.

County commissioners are also considering raising taxes to help.

"A one-cent sales tax gives you $15-17 million. If you do property tax percent, you're looking at $5-6 million," Tillman said.

But none of these solutions will immediately solve the money shortage.

So in the meantime, they're making some tough decisions.

"There's a triage, if you will, of the highest priorities in the schools," Tillman said. "If it's a roof that's leaking badly, we'll definitely fix that."

FOX8 was told that the tax increase is something that commissioners are discussing.

However, there is no timetable on when that will be decided.

FOX8 did reach out to Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras but, because of summer hours, no one was available.