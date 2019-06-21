Fisherman badly burned when boat explodes in North Myrtle Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A fisherman is recovering in the hospital after his boat exploded in North Myrtle Beach, WPDE reports.

Kevin Strong, of the Charlotte area, came to North Myrtle Beach last week for a fishing tournament he spent three months dreaming of winning.

Strong was cleaning his boat and getting ready for the tournament when his boat exploded.

"I put all new stuff in this boat and lost it all," he said from his hospital bed in Chapel Hill.

He was airlifted to UNC's Jaycee Burn Unit after the explosion to be treated for second-degree burns.

When he arrived, he was in critical condition.

"Thank you for getting me there as quick as they could," Strong said, of the paramedics. "They did everything they could to help me and I really appreciate it."

He is healing faster than expected and said he is looking forward to getting back on the water.

"I love being out there. I love the challenge," he said. "You always want to get that bigger fish."