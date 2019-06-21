× Deputies in SC seize 42 pit bulls during possible dogfighting investigation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – The York County Sheriff’s Office seized 42 pit bull dogs after discovering evidence of possible dogfighting in the McConnells community, WSOC reported.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating an ongoing issue Thursday that violated the York County animal-restraining requirements ordinance near the 1300 block of McConnells Highway.

Deputies found dozens of pit bulls chained to car axles buried in the ground, and evidence of potential dogfighting.

Deputies got a search warrant, which allowed them to seize the dogs.

“This is a good example of Animal Control and the York County Sheriff’s Office working together to protect our community and animals,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and further information about the pit bulls’ conditions can be provided by York County Animal Control.