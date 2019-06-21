Denton holds final Tour de Kale cycling event, planning new fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- In the southern Davidson County community of Denton friends have been getting together and organizing a charity cycling event to benefit one of their neighbors who needs it.

It's called Tour de Kale and it started after Kale Watkins was paralyzed in a skiing accident.

The money helped him get his life back in order so after he refused to accept any more money the event started helping others.

This year was the 20th and final Tour de Kale cycling event.

The group plans on changing to a different type of fundraiser after seeing a decline in the number of people who like to cycle. Again, the event is not going away but changing.

In its 20-year history, it has donated more than $850,000 to the people of Southern Davidson County. FOX8 was there for the final ride.