Agencies across the Piedmont Triad struggle to hire more patrol officers, detention center workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies are wanted in the Piedmont Triad.

Agencies across the area are looking to hire more detention and patrol officers, but they say it's a struggle to fill these positions.

Keeping communities safe is the goal of every agency, which is why it's important for sheriff's offices to stay fully staffed. Right now there are 20-25 open positions in Graham.

"It affects all agencies, not just Alamance County," said Sgt. Mantrese Dodson, who works in recruiting for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

The ACSO is, "Just getting the word out about being a deputy or being a detention officer and just the added benefits that come with serving your community," Dodson said.

She said a lot of people leave the industry to go work in healthcare or work to start their own businesses.

The ACSO wants applicants to "know that they will have this full support and training that they need and that it's definitely a career," Dodson said.

Along with Alamance County, Forsyth and Davidson offices are also looking for new hires.

Officials at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they think the issue is competing with larger markets, like Guilford County, who's also looking for new people.

"You want to make sure you have enough people to meet the needs, especially if we have any type of emergencies," Dodson said.

Alamance County is holding a career fair at the sheriff's office next Thursday, June 27, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.