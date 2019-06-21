× 54-year-old Denton man charged with statutory rape

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man was charged this week with statutory rape of a child less than 13 years of age, according to a press release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained additional charges on Roger Dale Calhoun, 54, after further investigation regarding the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Through further investigation, a second victim was identified along with further details involving the initial reported victim.

The incidents related to the second victim occurred during the mid- to late-90s. Following the new information that was received, additional charges were obtained for one count of statutory rape of a child less than 13 years of age (the initial victim) and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor (the secondary victim from 90s).

On Wednesday, detectives served the outstanding warrants on Calhoun and he received a $250,000 secured bond for sexual offense-related charges. Calhoun was placed in the Davidson County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on July 1.