35 people displaced after units condemned at Greensboro complex being used as treatment facility

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A long list of violations led Greensboro code inspectors to condemn 12 units at Georgetown Manor Apartments.

The complex, located on Overland Heights, was being used as a rehabilitation facility, according to inspection reports. The Greensboro Housing Coalition was contacted after residents reported power being cut to their units on July 13.

“I got to the property and was appalled by the conditions, was appalled that they cut the power, started hearing from residents and immediately called Councilperson [Michelle] Kennedy,” said Brett Byerly, executive director of the coalition.

Residents were taken to the Interactive Resource Center for shelter and have since been relocated to hotels. Byerly said the units were crowded, with some children and babies living inside.

“One family living in one bedroom, one family living in another and sometimes another living in a dining room that was kind of being used as a bedroom,” Byerly said.

Troy Powell, the city's code enforcement manager, said inspectors found leaking plumbing, bed bugs and roaches in some of the apartments.

“The conditions itself, the inspectors expressed is not an environment that a human should have to live in. It’s not an environment they wanted to stand in just doing the inspection,” he said.

Byerly said residents told him they had signed participation agreements to live at the complex and many people did not have keys to access the units.

“These are families that are very likely to end up under a bridge or sleeping in their car if we don’t come together and find a way to help them move on to a place where they are safe,” he said.

Sherry Cross issued the below statement on behalf of the property's listed owner, Fir Place Partners:

"The entire property was leased to Deloris Jordan in July 2017. We were in the legal process of ejecting her from the property due to her failure to pay for and properly maintain the property per the contract. We are working with the City to make all necessary corrections and repairs."

A hearing is scheduled on July 16 at 3 p.m. where the property owner can discuss the violations.