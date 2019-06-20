Winston-Salem man accused of breaking into businesses 18 times
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is accused of breaking into Winston-Salem businesses 18 times, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
James Wesley Rawls, 46, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of felony attempted breaking and entering, eight counts of felony breaking and entering and seven counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.
Winston-Salem police have been investigating the break-ins since May 15 and linked all the crimes to Rawls.
Police say Rawls broke into the following businesses:
- El Taino (520 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (2 incidents)
- New Yorker Pizza (1477 New Walkertown Rd.)
- Forsyth Seafood (108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) (3 incidents)
- Pizza City (542 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)
- Lu’s Chinese Restaurant (1479 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)
- Walkertown Tobacco (1472 New Walkertown Rd.) (2 incidents)
- OGB 1 Stop (2936 Old Greensboro Rd.) (3 incidents)
- BP Gas Station (105 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)
- K Beauty Supply (1491 New Walkertown Rd.)
- La Perlita (1001 Waughtown St.) (2 incidents)
