What happened to Baby Doe?: ‘A good deed in question’ — the podcast episode 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As police searched for the person or people who abandoned a baby under a Greensboro, North Carolina apartment stairwell, the strangers who appeared to have done a good deed found themselves answering to suspicion. Meanwhile, ‘Baby Doe’ needed a place to call home. Social services didn’t have to look far to find the right family.

