Victim in fatal shooting at Greensboro gas station identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The identity of the person who was killed in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday afternoon has been released.

At about 1:06 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the Murphy’s gas station at 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found 39-year-old Korey Lee Fitzgerald, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save the Fitzgerald's life, he died. The case is now under investigation as a homicide.

“We don’t know the motive, we don’t know the reason. The only thing we know is that this was a tragic incident that occurred and we’re tired of the violence occurring in our community,” Deputy Chief James Hinson said.

Police say they are searching for suspects and will review security footage from the gas station.

"We are going to do everything we can do to find the individual or individuals that committed this heinous crime and again if anyone saw anything, please give us a call," Hinson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.