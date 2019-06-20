× Thousands without power in the Piedmont after storms roll through

Thousands of people are without power Thursday afternoon after storms rolled through the Piedmont.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, as of 4:45 p.m., there are five counties in the FOX8 viewing area with more than 1,000 customers without power.

Guilford – 3,497

Forsyth – 1,584

Alamance – 4,925

Rockingham – 1,766

Stokes – 1,020

FOX8 has received reports of trees down in multiple Piedmont Triad counties.

No injuries have been reported.