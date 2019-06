× Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Guilford, Forsyth counties

Follow the storms with the FOX8 Interactive Radar.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issues for Guilford and Forsyth counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warnings hold until 2:45 p.m.

NWS reports hail damage to vehicle is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:45 pm pic.twitter.com/O9LPoJMfKQ — FOX8 Weather (@fox8weather) June 20, 2019