× Tornado Warning for Caswell County has expired

Update: The Tornado Warning issued in Caswell County expired around 2:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Caswell County is under a tornado warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in place for the northeastern portion of the county until about 3 p.m.

NWS reports, “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”