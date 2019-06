× New Orleans Pelicans take Duke star Zion Williamson with first pick in NBA Draft

NEW YORK — The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Duke star Zion Williamson with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson was expected to be taken with the first pick.

In his lone season at Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game.