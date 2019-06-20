Terrifying surveillance video shows masked gunmen storm into Greensboro store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Video shows the moment two armed robbers stormed into a Greensboro business on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

In a matter of seconds, the suspects had three of the customers and an employee on the floor inside of the Smoke Shop just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

The surveillance video shows customers standing at the counter when two armed gunmen come into the store with guns drawn.

Their faces are completely covered with bandanas and the hoods of their sweatshirts.

One of the suspects points a gun at a woman behind the counter and demands money from the cash register.

After quickly making their way out of the store the thieves leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information, call Guilford County CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.