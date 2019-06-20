× Man runs over pregnant woman and toddler, blames ‘voices’ in his head

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A pregnant mother and her two-year-old son were killed when a man steered his car towards them, WSMV reports.

Police say 33-year-old William Phillips saw the woman and her son walking, then drove his car into them. Phillips told police the voices in his head told him to go kill meth addicts and that the stroller the woman was pushing had meth in it.

Phillips admitted to intentionally running the two over and is now in police custody.

Witnesses say the mother clung onto her child during the crash.

“She never let up; the stroller and the baby was laying there with her,” witness Billy Ray Jones said.

Phillips is currently in jail facing first-degree murder charges.