Facebook post helps reunite prosthetic ear found at beach with owner

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — The Internet was all ears when a police department in Florida said they found a prosthetic, and it appears to have helped find the ear’s true owner.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Holmes Beach Police Department posted pictures of the prosthetic in an attempt to find who it belongs to.

“Have you lost an ear? This prosthetic ear was found at the Manatee public beach. Please contact us if you know the owner,” the post read.

The post has been shared more than 1,700 times as of Wednesday evening.

Thursday morning, Holmes Beach police announced, “The owner of the ear has been identified and will be reunited with his ear because of the Facebook post!”