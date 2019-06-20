Deputies find suspect unconscious after allegedly breaking into McDonald’s in Yanceyville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after finding him unconscious in a parking lot following a break-in at McDonald's in Yanceyville, according to the Caswell County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to a break-in in progress at the restaurant.

By the time deputies arrived, the intruder was gone.

A witness, however, told deputies that Jacob Andrew Johnson, 19, of Providence, was unconscious on the ground in the Food Lion parking lot nearby.

EMS brought the man to the hospital in Danville, Virginia, for treatment.

Johnson was charged with felony breaking and entering into a business, two counts of trespassing on real property and destroying/damaging/vandalizing property.

Danville police arrested him as a North Carolina fugitive. He is detained in the Danville City Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.