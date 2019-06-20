Charlotte woman sues ex-girlfriend claiming she stole her winning lottery ticket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is suing after she claims her girlfriend stole her winning lottery ticket and claimed it for herself, WSOC reports.

“So, the winning ticket is worth either $25,000 a year for life or $500,000 cash value,” Trey Lindley, the attorney for Jasmine Watkins, told WSOC — no small chunk of change. “My client purchased a winning lottery ticket, a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.”

In her lawsuit, Watkins claims she bought several lottery tickets from a Matthews convenience store and used the small winnings to purchase the ticket in question.

Watkins says she gave the tickets to her girlfriend to hold and when they realized she won, they made plans to go to Raleigh together to claim her prize.

But in the suit, Watkins says her now ex-girlfriend just took her ticket, went to Raleigh and claimed the prize for herself.

A lottery representative said the commission will follow the court's direction and has not yet given out those winnings.

