At least 2 trees fall on homes in Piedmont during storms

Posted 5:27 pm, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, June 20, 2019

At least two trees fell on homes in the Piedmont Triad during storms Thursday afternoon.

In Burlington, a large tree fell onto a home in the 1100 block of West Davis Street.

The Burlington Fire Department estimated the tree did about $30,000 worth of damage to the home.

No one was injured.

In Greensboro, a tree fell on a home in the 3500 block of Mizell Road.

The homeowner told FOX8 he and his wife and kids are OK.

There is no estimate on the damage caused to the home in Greensboro.

FOX8 has received reports of trees down in several Piedmont Triad counties.

