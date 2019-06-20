2 injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. at 317 E. 14th St.

Police said two men were sitting on the front porch when a vehicle approached the house and the shooter fired several shots.

Both men were hit in the legs.

The men were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.