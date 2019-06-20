2 injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Posted 9:59 pm, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, June 20, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m. at 317 E. 14th St.

Police said two men were sitting on the front porch when a vehicle approached the house and the shooter fired several shots.

Both men were hit in the legs.

The men were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.