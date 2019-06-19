× Venomous snakebites up 67 percent in Charlotte region from 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If it seems like there have been more venomous snakebites than usual this year – you’re not wrong, WSOC reports.

The Carolinas Poison Center reported bites are up about 67 percent over the same time period in 2018.

The center’s medical director, Dr. Michael Beuhler, said there’s not just one reason why.

“It may because there are more people being bitten,” he said. “There might be that there’s more snakes … or people got out and did yard work earlier in the year than previous years. Or it may be people are calling us more.”

Beuhler said most snakebites happen near people’s homes – rather than on hiking trails or in more remote places.

South Charlotte resident Donna Cameron said she was bitten by a copperhead as she stepped out of her car.

