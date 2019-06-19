This dog’s pads burned off while on walk in summer heat

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A dog’s pads burned off while walking on a hot day in Washington state.

Warning: One of the pictures in the Facebook post below the story is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers.

Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital posted a warning to Facebook last week after treating the dog.

The veterinary hospital said the dog, Olaf, walked over a mail on Fish Trap Trail before his owner realized his pads were burned.

The manager of the Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital told KEPR the injuries were so severe it exposed raw muscle.

Amazingly, Olaf wasn’t whining or limping during the walk.

“He is one tough cookie (and exceptionally sweet cookie),” Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital wrote.

The veterinary hospital said a good rule of thumb is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s pads.