These apps could help you put aside the cash you need for your retirement

Putting extra money away is hard to do.

For some people on fixed incomes it just doesn't seem you can afford to save it.

But there are some tools to help saving money here and there much easier, and you can get them right on your smartphone.

There is one called "Tip Yourself."

It links to your bank account to a "tip jar" you create. When you reach a savings goal or complete any other kind of task you've been working towards, you can tip yourself.

There is also one called "Acorns."

It takes the purchases you've made from credit cards and debit cards and rounds them off to the next dollar amount. Then the spare change is placed into an investment portfolio.