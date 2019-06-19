SUV used to smash into Winston-Salem jewelry store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for five people after an SUV was used to smash into a Winston-Salem jewelry store in a break-in.

Winston-Salem police said at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday, an SUV — possibly a Lexus RX330 or RX350 — drove into the front doors of the Windsor Jewelers at 526 S. Stratford Road.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle hitting the store and people from the vehicle going inside.

The store was supposed to do inventory today to see what may have been taken. Officers have not received it yet.

None of the people involved have been identified.

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call Winston-Salem police.