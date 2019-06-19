Principal Christie Weatherly retires from Davidson County Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Christie Weatherly retired at the end of the school year but she says she will never be far from education. She said after spending three decades with teachers and children, it becomes a part of you.

For 31 years, Christie Weatherly was at home in the classroom with students and teachers.

Weatherly said, "The minute I stepped into the classroom I knew. I mean I knew. I'll get tears just thinking about it. It was a magical moment for me to go in that classroom and work with those kids. I mean there has never been a day I didn't love getting up and coming to work."

And while she started out in the classroom and stayed there for 20 years, she found the principal's office was where she was needed.

She landed at Reeds Elementary School in Davidson County, where teachers described her as a teachers' principal.

Shelly Lanier worked with her for most of her career.

"She was a teacher so she understands the teachers. She understands the children," Lanier said. "She understands this is not a job. This is a calling. She lets each teacher be their own person and teach the way we need to teach for the children that we've got."