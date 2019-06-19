Pregnant teen reported missing in South Carolina has not been seen for 4 days

YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing South Carolina teen who has not been seen for four days.

Madison “Maddie” Faith Knauff, 16, of York, was reported missing on June 15. She last seen at Village Station Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said Knauff is seven months pregnant and missed a doctor’s appointment on June 18.

Knauff was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jogging pants. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where Knauff is can contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 628-3059.

