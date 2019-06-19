× Police searching for owner of prosthetic ear found at beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — A police department in Florida is trying to reunite a prosthetic ear with its owner.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the Holmes Beach Police Department posted pictures of the prosthetic in an attempt to find who it belongs to.

“Have you lost an ear? This prosthetic ear was found at the Manatee public beach. Please contact us if you know the owner,” the post read.

The post has been shared more than 1,700 times as of Wednesday evening.