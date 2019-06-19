Officer finds severed torso in man’s car after traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville, Tennessee man is facing charges after a severed torso was found in his car during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

29-year-old Dorrae Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving while license revoked.

An officer stopped Johnson's vehicle on Papermill Drive for failing to maintain his lane.

As the officer walked toward the vehicle, Johnson yelled out the window that he had to get to his family's home and sped off.

Johnson crashed the car trying to get away, and then got out and ran.

The officer caught up with him and took him into custody.

When the officer went to turn off the ignition to the car, he spotted a severed torso in the passenger floorboard that was missing its lower half.

The officer asked Johnson who was in the car with him, and the man said the passenger and he had switched seats.

The officer found the rest of the victim's body at the scene of impact, including a wallet.

Officers believe the victim was a pedestrian who was hit in the roadway and killed by Johnson.

The Associated Press reports the victim was 65-year-old Darryl Eugene Butler.