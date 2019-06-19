Neighbors shed new light on Winston-Salem shooting that ended with 13-year-old, 15-year-old charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A 13-year-old and 15-year-old have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

The teens are accused of shooting 28-year-old Tevin Bonner, who was in town from Texas, Monday night.

Bonner was shot in the back of the head and upper back area.

"It makes me feel really unsafe," said Melva Davis, who lives around the corner from where Bonner was found lying on the ground near the intersection of Williamson Street and Timlic Avenue.

Other neighbors, who live a little bit closer, tell FOX8 they saw Bonner driving a car with the teens inside.

They say the teens shot him, dragged him out of the car and tried to drive away. The teens, the eyewitnesses say, ended up running into the woods.

While scary, Davis says those events weren't anything she hasn't seen or heard before.

"Gunshots and violence is not uncommon to this area," she said. "I've gotten to the point where I just tune it out."

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem police were able to figure out what happened from nearby surveillance video.

"It's a lack of discipline. Kids are really out of control these days, so I'm not surprised," Davis said. "It's very young and it's very troubling to see young people going to jail at that age. They've ruined their lives."

It's a young generation that she believes is getting more violent every day.

"They're safer in the military than they are around here," she said.

Davis is worried what future holds for her home and community.

"It's a cycle that goes on and on," she said. "It's frightening because kids are our future. It says a lot about where we're going."

She hopes something is done to help the next generation soon.

"We need a lot of help around here. There's a lot of poverty and the kids don't have good role models," Davis said.

Because the suspects are minors, investigators are not releasing much information about what happened.

Both are currently charged with attempted first-degree murder and are in custody at the local juvenile detention center.