Neighbors raise speeding concerns about Thomasville road after mailboxes, yards damaged

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- People living along Albertson Road in Thomasville watched Wednesday as a wrecker pulled a car off a tree, the front end smashed in.

Police say the driver crossed the center line, drove through yards and hit a mailbox before crossing back into the road and then hitting the tree.

They couldn't say if speed was a factor in the crash, but people living nearby say it's common for people to take the curves in the road too quickly.

“I do notice a lot of speeding through here, people act like it’s the highway,” Nikke Burleson said.

Burleson said in nine years, she's had to replace her mailbox six times. Instead of rebuilding it, she's stacked concrete blocks by the road.

“I see kids playing in the yard or close to the road and or on their bikes and stuff and that worries me to death when there’s people going way too fast,” she said.

FOX8 crews watched officers run radar in the area. Officers pulled drivers going at least 18 mph over the posted 35-mph zone.

People living in the area hope to see more patrols by Thomasville police. Officers say even if drivers don't see a marked car, they are patrolling the area.

Burleson said she hopes drivers get the message to slow down before someone gets killed.

“Just remember that there’s people living in all these houses that you’re putting in danger,” she said.

Thomasville police have responded to six crashes in 2019 on Albertson Road. Three were caused by drivers failing to reduce speed.