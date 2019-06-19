Multiple kittens found abandoned on highway in past month; NC sheriff’s office warns animal abusers

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina county issued a warning after a string of kitten abandonment.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received “multiple” reports over the past month of kittens found abandoned on Highway 70 and the Neuse River Bridge.

“There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County,” Sheriff Chip Hughes said in a Facebook post. “We are aggressively going after folks like this that think it’s OK to mistreat, abuse and not care for their animals.”

The sheriff’s office shared photos of a kitten that was found injured on the highway on Monday.

The sheriff’s office warns perpetrators that animal cruelty is a crime under North Carolina law.

Anyone who see someone throw an animal from a vehicle is asked to call 911.

Witnesses are asked for the registration plate number but not to confront the perpetrators.