× Man turns up at hospital with gunshot wound in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man got to the hospital after he was shot in the buttocks in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police report the wound was non-life-threatening.

The shooting took place on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue.

The victim told officers that he was leaving the scene when the shooter shot him.

It is unclear if the victim was a resident of the address where the shooting took place.