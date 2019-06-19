Local nonprofit pushing for peace in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A local nonprofit is pushing for peace on the streets.

As violence plagues communities across the Piedmont Triad, the Commander Peace Academy is trying to teach people there are better ways to resolve issues.

Greg Commander is the founder of the organization. He's a High Point native who spent 18 years in jail and he says he's trying to do what he wishes someone had done for him.

"If someone would have gave me what I needed, which was knowledge, I would be in a better position," Commander said.

Arming others with knowledge, instead of guns.

"People are afraid and we shouldn't be feeling like that in our community," Commander said.

Commander hopes to change that mentality through the academy.

"We want to get that peaceful feel back again, where grandma can come out of the house again. Grandma don't even want to go to the store now. We don't want to walk down our streets now because we are afraid of a bullet. I want that peaceful feeling again," Commander said.

Commander Peace Academy is hosting a "Call to Peace" tailgate on Saturday, June 22. It will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the High Point University Community Center.